SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public that a storm system will move through the state tonight and Saturday, potentially producing heavy accumulations of snow north of Interstate 74. Widespread rain is expected throughout Illinois with snow developing in northern parts of the state late tonight and continuing into the weekend.

"Although spring did begin this week, winter weather still can be a factor when traveling for the next few weeks," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. "If you are driving this weekend in the areas anticipated to be impacted, please be prepared to slow down and add plenty of extra time into your schedules."

Throughout the day, IDOT crews are preparing trucks and equipment to be deployed tonight, focusing on areas expected to get the most snow. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while driving, as low visibility and slick roads are anticipated.

The National Weather Service is predicting periods of heavy wet snow to fall late tonight, approximately 10 to 20 miles north of Interstate 74 and northward into Will County. The heaviest accumulations, between 6 and 10 inches, will be possible near the Quad Cities and Kankakee.

Motorists should expect slippery conditions and be extra cautious when driving. For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You can also follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

If you encounter a plow during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient. Snow plows have a job to do and they need room to do it. Do not crowd the plow!

