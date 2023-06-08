'Heavy Hearts:' Marquette Catholic Grieves Loss Of Popular Theology Teacher
ALTON - Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon announced with “a very heavy heart” that he had learned of the unexpected death of key teacher - Scott Shoger - who taught senior theology this past semester at the school. Shoger was just 43 years old at the time of his untimely death.
“Mr. Shoger’s family is still in shock from this sudden and unexpected passing and has requested our thoughts and prayers for the family while they are trying to come to terms with this,” Principal Harmon said. “They did inform me that they plan to have a visitation and funeral where Mr. Shoger's parents live, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this coming weekend. Please hold the family in your prayers, they need all the love, support, and prayers that we can offer.”
Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Grace and Mary Ella of St. Louis; his parents, Mike and Marilynn Shoger of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Kristine Quick of Holmen, Wis.; a brother, Brian (Jessica) Shoger of Cedar Rapids; parents-in-law, Dennis and Karen Wentworth of Waverly.
Scott was a theology teacher for 15 years in St. Louis area schools.
Scott started with Marquette Catholic just over five months ago, Principal Harmon said.
"His students liked and respected him," Harmon added. "He was also a very respected faculty member at Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis and he was planning on teaching here at Marquette Catholic full-time for the 2023-2024 school year.
"He just had a passion for doing what did," Harmon said. "He was a unique person with with multiple degrees in theology. You could tell his passion for the suject when he was teaching."
Recently, the two made a trek to St. Louis with students to explore some of the different forms of faith. Harmon said he was shocked when he learned of Shoger's death.
"Scott's wife has asked for prayer," he said. "This is a very difficult time with the family. They are still reeling and coming to grips with the unexpected death of this young man only in his 40s. This is not something you expect to happen. The family could also use any financial support they could receive from the community to help with expenses as opposed to flowers."
Harmon said overall for him and the others in the Marquette Catholic family, Scott's death "breaks our hearts."
"It is extremely tragic," he said. "I can't imagine being in a similar situation where my wife and daughter had to try to carry on without me."
Scott Shoger's funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 50 Edgewood Road, NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Rev. Nicholas March as Celebrant. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Teahen Funeral Home online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Shoger told Principal Harmon that a formal fund is not yet set up for the family, but at the present, anyone who wished to donate could send the contributions to 6014 Louisiana Ave., St. Louis, MO., 63111. A GoFundMe may be established for the family in the near future. People can also donate to Marquette Catholic at 219 East Fourth Street, Alton, IL., 62002, and note it is for the Shoger family and the school will send the family any donations.
