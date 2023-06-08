ALTON - Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon announced with “a very heavy heart” that he had learned of the unexpected death of key teacher - Scott Shoger - who taught senior theology this past semester at the school. Shoger was just 43 years old at the time of his untimely death.

“Mr. Shoger’s family is still in shock from this sudden and unexpected passing and has requested our thoughts and prayers for the family while they are trying to come to terms with this,” Principal Harmon said. “They did inform me that they plan to have a visitation and funeral where Mr. Shoger's parents live, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this coming weekend. Please hold the family in your prayers, they need all the love, support, and prayers that we can offer.”

Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Grace and Mary Ella of St. Louis; his parents, Mike and Marilynn Shoger of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Kristine Quick of Holmen, Wis.; a brother, Brian (Jessica) Shoger of Cedar Rapids; parents-in-law, Dennis and Karen Wentworth of Waverly.

Scott was a theology teacher for 15 years in St. Louis area schools.