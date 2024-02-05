WOOD RIVER - Wood River is one step closer to getting a Heaterz Hot Chicken location following unanimous approval from the City Council at their meeting on Monday night. City officials have agreed to help fund the renovation of the restaurant’s next home on Ferguson Avenue.

City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the execution of a Redevelopment Agreement with Heaterz Development Company LLC for TIF Financial Assistance at 11 W. Ferguson Ave., as submitted by the city’s TIF Committee.

Councilman Bill Dettmers said at the meeting that Heaterz requested $30,000 per year over eight years for a total of $240,000 in TIF assistance from the city. He spoke in support of the agreement due to their strong revenue and employment projections.

“I’m going to vote in favor of this tonight,” Dettmers said. “We now have some financial information … it appears that this [applicant] will provide approximately $34,000 to $66,000 in total revenue to the city between the sales tax and the property tax increase.

“Not only that, we’re going to have 12 full-time employees and eight part-time employees anticipated to be working here.”

Heaterz Hot Chicken specializes in “Nashville Hot” fried chicken, including drumsticks, wings, tenders, and sandwiches, plus several sides including their newly-introduced mac n’ cheese, breadsticks, and more. With locations in Alton and Kirkwood, Wood River would mark the third Heaterz location in the Greater St. Louis region, as their latest location opened last month in Normal, Ill.

To find out more about Heaterz Hot Chicken, visit their website or Facebook page. A full recording of the Feb. 5, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

