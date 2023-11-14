ALTON - Rosetta "Rosie" Brown is back at it again with her annual Socks For Tots Community Socks Drive. The campaign has made such a difference in children's lives to keep children's feet warm as winter moves forward in the region.

Brown is the alderman for the Fourth Ward of Alton.

The Socks for Tots Drive will begin in November and last through December 2023.

"It’s time to replenish the socks inventory for our youth," Brown said. "My mission is to 'Heat the Feet' of our school-age children. Last year with the help of our community I was able to provide over 6,000 pairs of socks to schools, daycares, the Oasis Women's Center, Boys and Girls Club and Catholic Children’s Home. Let’s really make an impact on the lives of our children by collectively donating toward this initiative. My goal this year is 10,000 pairs of socks."

How and Where to Support The Campaign

Boxes will be placed in several venues in our community including the Alton-Godfrey and Wood River Rotary Clubs, Alton Democratic Party, YWCA, Alton City Hall, Today’s Beauty, Bluff City, US Nails, Duke Bakery, Mac's, Lovettes, Athletico, New Beginning, Turning Heads Beauty Salon, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine’s Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, Tabs Restaurant, Mac’s Time Out, Next Step Basketball Academy at the Catholic Children’s Home, Webster Temple Church, Alton High School, Alton Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, Lovejoy Elementary, Gilson Brown Elementary, Mark Twain School and Lewis and Clark Elementary.

You can send in-kind donations to 1109 Central, Alton, IL., 62002, attention Socks For Tots, LLC.

Call (618) 433-9976 for more information.

