Nearly 100 members of Heartland Baptist Church (4500 Humbert Road in Alton) have been volunteering their time and talents for months to prepare for "One Incredible Moment," a Christmas pageant depicting the birth of Christ.

The 90-minute presentation, to be conveyed via choir, orchestra and drama, is also a benefit for Arms of Love Ministries in Alton. The public is invited and encouraged to come on Friday, Dec. 21st at 7:30 p.m. All of the suggested $2 per ticket donation will go to Arms of Love.

Isaac Hallock, who leads the music ministry at Heartland Baptist, says the performance will include four additional songs central to the theme of Christ's coming. The message that the evening will convey, he says, will be the true meaning of the season.

"We really want to make sure we're reinforcing the Biblical message of Christmas," said Hallock. "One way our church is doing that is through our December sermon series on Sunday mornings (10:30 a.m.). Pastor Jim Grant is preaching a specific series on perspectives in which he looks at the Christmas story through the eyes and ears of those who were actually a part of it - Mary, Joseph, the wise men, the townspeople and others. 'One Incredible Moment' does that as well for those who experience it. On Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m., you will see and hear the story of Christ's coming from the point of view of those who were the very closest to him. We hope it will bring new meaning and new life to the Christmas story for everyone who attends."

A unique element to Heartland Baptist's version of the Christmas pageant are the two distinct roles of young Jesus. Samuel Robins, the infant son of Heartland members Rachel and Jim Robins, will play the role of Baby Jesus. A second role - that of Jesus as a toddler - will be portrayed by Noah Clark, son of members Mistie and Jason Clark. Hallock says the reason for the two roles is to retain historical accuracy.

"Biblically, from the time the wise men saw the star to the time they assembled the caravan and made the journey from the East, it could have been anywhere from a year and a half to three years before they reached Bethlehem," Hallock said. "As we portray the Christmas story, we want to do it as accurately and authentically as possible."

Arms of Love Ministries is one of several area nonprofit organizations that Heartland Baptist Church supports. Hallock says reaching out to help charities that extend God's love to those in need is vital, not only at Christmastime but throughout the year.

"This is one way we can thank Arms of Love for its important ministry to women and men right here in the Riverbend community," he said, "and it's a great way to bring awareness to people who may not know about all of the resources that this organization provides."

Tickets to "One Incredible Moment" can be purchased in advance at Heartland Baptist Church's office, by calling the church at (618) 462-1276, at Arms of Love (4854 Alby Street) or at the door.

