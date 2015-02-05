Curt Mueller missed half of his senior season because of a leg injury, but he has healed and on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to perform at Northwest Missouri State in 2015.

Mueller, a 6-fot-4, 235-pound linebacker, said Northwest Missouri State made him feel the most at home and he sincerely liked the coach at the school.

“I thought it was the best fit for school and academics,” he said. “It’s a dream to play in college. My older brother played at SEMO and my dad, Art, coached. I guess this is bred in me.”

Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin described Martin as a quiet competitor.

“He is a very tough kid,” Martin said. “He’s healthy now and fortunate to have four or five years to play.”

