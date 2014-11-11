Healthcare Insurance Marketplace Opens November 15, 2014

SAUGET, ILL. (November 11, 2014) - Navigating the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace to find the right coverage for one's healthcare needs and family budget can be a complex and confusing process, especially when enrolling for the first time. However, when the Marketplace open enrollment begins again on November 15, residents of Madison County have a dedicated team who can help them find the best insurance for the best value.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) ACA Navigators offer free guidance to individuals new to the Marketplace, determining if they qualify for low-cost insurance through the ACA or for no-cost, state-sponsored healthcare coverage. If they do, Navigators can walk them step-by-step through the enrollment process and verify if price breaks or tax credits are available to assist them with any costs. In addition, since current ACA and Medicaid enrollees are required to re-enroll for 2015, Navigators can help them determine if their current insurance fits their specific requirements.

Open enrollment runs now through February 15, 2015. If residents enroll by December 15, 2014, in most instances, their insurance will be in place by January 1, 2015.

Last year, SIHF helped 7,200 Southern Illinois residents secure the insurance they desperately needed. Remarked Patrice Howard, vice president of administration for SIHF, "Having the right insurance in place is critical to not only Illinois residents' physical health, but their financial health as well. Without coverage, patients are likely to delay preventative visits and refuse emergency care that could affect their overall well-being. Our Navigators remove the biggest barrier to quality healthcare by helping people learn how they can cover their medical costs."

For more information on the SIHF ACA Navigator program, contact the main office at 618-397-3303 or schedule an appointment with your nearest Navigator:



* Alton Health Center - 618-463-5905

* Bethalto Health Center - 618-258-0485

* Central Collinsville Health Center - 618-343-6015

* Good Samaritan Health Center, Alton - 618-462-4939

* Madison County One Stop - 618-258-7171

* McKinley Health Center, Granite City - 618-452-3301

In addition, SIHF will host special "Increasing Access to Health Insurance Enrollment" events at the following locations this weekend:



* Bethel AME Church, 1035 Market Street, Madison from 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 15

* East Alton First United Methodist Church, 1001 3rd Street, East Alton from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org .

