Week Five!

"Follow these Weekly Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tips, to Benefit Your Child, Targeted Growth & Development!"

Listen up! Consumers & experts seem to recognize the health benefits of eating fruits & vegetables........... Okay! Except recently, experts are beginning to promote & come round, beginning to publish more reports of the health benefits of eating "whole grains a good source of glucose" superseding, previously known health benefits, for a child's developing brain & for overall health Gains!

Look for the whole Grain Stamp Label:

Whole grain foods include the "whole grain, germ, seed, in it's natural proportion."

"The healthy brain needs a constant source of Glucose, fiber, proteins, & these Whole Grains provide an excellent source to keep the brain healthy & nourish the entire nervous system."

Amazingly "Whole Grain diets satisfy the heartiest of appetites" studies indicate!

"Be choosy!"

Check out Whole Grains A through Z:

A: - Amaranth, an ancient Aztec Whole Grain with an intriguing history, worth your interest & meal plan!

B: - Barley in your Soups & Stews! - Buckwheat in your Pancakes!

On to C:

- Corn, whole Corn on the Cob!

- Don't forget the Popcorn!

- Freekah, a hearty Middle Eastern Whole Grain

- Millet, a mixture of hearty Grains

- Oats, Hearty Oat Meal!

- quinoa

- Pumpernickel &Rye Breads & Crackers!

- Ever-loving Whole Wheat!

Among scores of other Whole Grains, Pastas, Flours available!

Serve a variety of Whole Grains, hot or cold!

"Whole grains fill you up!"

Parents, the key is to select "whole grain foods" for a regular healthy meal plan!

Splash Health-Tip: "Read every label! Whole Grains should be listed as the first ingredient!

*

Don't waste your child's precious time, eating fillers, empty calories, saturated fats & the like, when, what they need is Whole Grains along with a balanced meal plan!

Whole Grain Preparation:

The little extra time, estimated at `20 minutes, in whole grains preparation, pays off big in nutritional benefits!

"Don't deny your child!"

Note:

Just by eating a "Whole Grains" diet, which includes: B Vitamins,, also, Riboflavin, Niacin, Folic Acid & more, all essential for healthy growth, is vitally important!

Follow this Awesome-Autumn's Week Five Health-Tip!

Take full advantage of realizing the health gains "serving a combination of "whole grains" to your child", routinely for their brain health!

IMPORTANT: Be sure to do your own research!

BONUS CLAUSE:

"No Whole Grains, No Healthy Brain Growth Gains!"

Medical Caution: As always, beware of any & all grain allergy or specific grain intolerance!

Check with your child's medical team, for best results, best professional recommendations!

Just remember! Include whole grains, in your child's diet, for overall brain health!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: The Whole Grains Council

- America Heart Association, Learn & Live, Healthier Kids

Whole Grains, A through Z

Harvard Publications, Harvard Health Reports

