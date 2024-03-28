JERSEYVILLE - Senior Easton Heafner is already showing promise of another solid baseball season with the Panthers.

He pitched a complete seven-inning game against Roxana on Wednesday striking out seven batters along the way, only allowing two runs on six hits in a narrow 2-0 loss.

He's a go-to starting pitcher for Jersey having already made three starts this season.

Through 19 innings pitched he's racked up 20 strikeouts and currently sits with a 1.84 ERA. He's also one of the leading bats on the team with a .292 batting average.

For those reasons, Easton is a Sparklight Internet Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

The loss to the Shells was Easton's first on the mound as the Panthers fall to 4-4 on the season.

Last season he threw a highlight no-hitter against Hillsboro in a 12-0 win.