Head's Up, for Head Start! Saturday, May 4, Walk with my ALA Team, Along with Our RiverBender Kids!
Hello! Join Our ALA Alphabet Team, on Saturday, May 4, 10 AM, Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL, Near the Concession Stand!
No Fee; Plenty of Parking!
May 4 is Asthma Awareness Day!
Plus! It's Our 13th year; We are on "M!"
"M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time!
We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!
Walk with Us! And, join the Fun; Picnic Lunch!
Learn more about our Asthma Awareness Campaign on Saturday, May 4!
or
Just Make a Toll Free Call to: 800-788-5864; Ask for Lori, Sara or Rachel for Info.!
Or, Call to learn How- To Donate to my Team via Credit Card!
Head's Up, for Head Start!
Hope to see you on May 4!
Jaris, ALA Children's Ambassador, jaris@piasanet.com
