Hello! Join Our ALA Alphabet Team, on Saturday, May 4, 10 AM, Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL, Near the Concession Stand!

No Fee; Plenty of Parking!

May 4 is Asthma Awareness Day!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Plus! It's Our 13th year; We are on "M!"
"M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time!
We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!

Walk with Us! And, join the Fun; Picnic Lunch!

Learn more about our Asthma Awareness Campaign on Saturday, May 4!

Article continues after sponsor message

or
Just Make a Toll Free Call to: 800-788-5864; Ask for Lori, Sara or Rachel for Info.!

Or, Call to learn How- To Donate to my Team via Credit Card!

Head's Up, for Head Start!

Hope to see you on May 4!

Jaris, ALA Children's Ambassador, jaris@piasanet.com

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - National 4-H Week: IL Youth Program Offers Belonging and Learning for Kids

2 days ago - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

 