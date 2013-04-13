Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had a day trip to Jefferson City, Missouri on Wednesday, April 10. The department had 12 participants travel by van to see the Missouri State Capitol and the Missouri State Penitentiary. The group enjoyed lunch at Prison Brews and an afternoon ice cream at the popular Central Dairy.

Trips, programs and leagues with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. These trips included individuals from three different counties, including Greene, Jersey and Macoupin. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis and currently has trips planned through October 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: