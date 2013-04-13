Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had a day trip to Jefferson City, Missouri on Wednesday, April 10. The department had 12 participants travel by van to see the Missouri State Capitol and the Missouri State Penitentiary. The group enjoyed lunch at Prison Brews and an afternoon ice cream at the popular Central Dairy.

Trips, programs and leagues with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. These trips included individuals from three different counties, including Greene, Jersey and Macoupin. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis and currently has trips planned through October 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this:

Aug 24, 2023 - Gas Prices Drop With Holiday Weekend Around The Corner; Price Fluctuations Possible

Sep 20, 2023 - Illinois 4 Closing At Rail Crossing Sept. 21

Sep 27, 2023 - Illinois 13 Closing At Rail Crossing Sept. 27

Jul 29, 2023 - MCT Announces Fall 2023 Service Changes

5 days ago - Charges Issued for Escape from Department of Corrections, Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Stealing

 