Alton, IL, March 6, 2012… An open house for the public will be held at the Essic Robinson Head Start center on Tuesday, March 13, 2012, from 4 – 7 p.m. The center offers preschool at no cost to families who qualify. It is located at 1802 East Broadway in the Alton Plaza.

The Essic Robinson Head Start center is enrolling children who will turn three by September 1, 2012. Preschool classes begin in August 2012 with a parent orientation. To enroll, Head Start will need the child’s birth certificate and medical card, and the parents proof of income for the last 12 months,

Call 463-5933 for more information, or email info@riverbendfmailies.org.

Head Start prepares children for kindergarten in theAltonSchool District. It enrolls 170Altonpreschoolers each year. Families qualify based on factors such as income, a diagnosed disability, or single-parent households. Transportation to and from preschool is provided.

At the open house families can see the five preschool classrooms and playground, meet the teachers and staff, learn about the curriculum and the health, nutrition and family services Head Start offers.

In addition to a nationally-recognized preschool curriculum, children can receive medical, dental and mental health services; speech, occupational and other services for children with disabilities; nutritious meals and snacks; books to take home and keep; and assistance for other family needs such as housing, employment, or higher education, all at no cost.

Head Start is a program of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, a non-profit organization that strengthens qualifying families in MadisonCountythrough early childhood education, parent involvement, health and social services. Enrolled children and families develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges. www.riverbendfamilies.org

