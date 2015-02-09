Listen to the story

Let's gain the Health benefits by doing the Head Stand:

- Stress Relieving

- Core Strengthening

- Boost Mental Alertness

- Heightens Ability to Focus

- Elevates immune system

- Boost Circulation

- Stimulates Glands

- Revitalizes Scalp & Hair Growth

- Improves Facial Complexion

- Improves Digestion

- Boosts Sex Life

Just hitting the highlights!

Best time to do a head stand? "Anytime of the day!

Exceptions:

- Allow 1 hour After meals

- Never During menstrual cycle

Medical Advisory:

Performing a "head stand" is not for everyone, not at any particular age, body condition determines feasibility, status of health, plays a role, if it's right for you!

If the time is right,

"Let's Head Stand for the Health Gains!"

Game On!,

Holly Fairfield



Sources: "10 Reasons to Do a Head Stand Everyday" by Lisa Mitchell

"benefits of Hanging Upside Down" By Pam Warner



"Benefits of Daily Yoga!"

American Heart Association & the American Lung Association

Related Reading: "Does Inversion Therapy Relieve Back Pain?" by Edward R. Kaswoski M. D.

