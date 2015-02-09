Head Stand with Me
Let's gain the Health benefits by doing the Head Stand:
- Stress Relieving
- Core Strengthening
- Boost Mental Alertness
- Heightens Ability to Focus
- Elevates immune system
- Boost Circulation
- Stimulates Glands
- Revitalizes Scalp & Hair Growth
- Improves Facial Complexion
- Improves Digestion
- Boosts Sex Life
Just hitting the highlights!
Best time to do a head stand? "Anytime of the day!
Exceptions:
- Allow 1 hour After meals
- Never During menstrual cycle
Medical Advisory:
Performing a "head stand" is not for everyone, not at any particular age, body condition determines feasibility, status of health, plays a role, if it's right for you!
If the time is right,
"Let's Head Stand for the Health Gains!"
Game On!,
Holly Fairfield
