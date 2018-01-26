EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre has a busy weekend lined up with a two nights of performances from Head East.

The classic rock band, known for their signature song There's Never Been Any Reason, returns to the Wildey stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 26, and again at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

Before Head East hits the stage Saturday, Restore Decor will be showcasing some of their refurbished furniture at 6:30 p.m. for their gallery and auction "Celebrating the Community: A Window to the Future."

"We’re going to have specialty pieces of furniture that our volunteers have been preparing for the last month and a half,” Dana Adams with Restore Decor said. “The pieces will only be available for people that are able to attend. Our customers have grown to love some of our reinvented and more unique pieces, so we’ve been saving some unique pieces. We’ll have a beautiful antique buffet, we also have several benches that our volunteers have created out of old head boards and old chairs.”

On Tuesday, January 30, the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a free yoga class from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wildey. The class will be on the third floor with limited space, and remember to bring a yoga mat and water.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, February 2, the Wildey will be having a night of live comedy with Mr. Showtime David Scott. Scott has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central and is the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual with a time of 40 hours and eight minutes.

