ALTON - World War II veteran Art Williams was recognized again Saturday at Alton National Cemetery for his service not only to his country during wartime, but all the years that followed. Williams recently marked his 100th birthday with a variety of celebrations.

Williams served in the United States Army from December 1942 to December 1945. He received a plaque for his 17 years of service to the Wreaths Across America program and also released a dove as part of the ceremony.

“He is a treasure,” Margaret Hopkins, chair of the Wreaths Across America Program, said. “It is not just us he serves, but he is active in the Alton-Godfrey Rotary and he is still active in the community. It was great to honor his service and the time he has assisted us.”

Williams said he believes it is important to recognize the people who sacrificed.

"The people who sacrificed their lives in wartime and the others who have served allowed our country to be what it is today," he said. "The Wreaths Across America ceremony is a very special event."

Hopkins said there are many ways to serve the community and that Williams epitomizes a life of service both during wartime and the remainder of his life in various civic causes.

