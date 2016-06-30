ALTON - The St. Louis Forecast Office of the National Weather Service have issued two hazardous weather conditions postings for Thursday and a stretch of days from Friday to next Wednesday, July 6.

The first posting, a Hazardous Weather Outlook, spans from portions of eastern and central Missouri as well as west central and southwest Illinois. According to the outlook, isolated strong and severe thunderstorms are possible today and this evening. The main threat of these storms are damaging winds and large hail.

Days two through seven of this posting warns of numerous rounds of thunderstorms that are expected across the region Saturday through early Monday morning. Heavy rain and flooding have a high risk of occurring along and north of Interstate 70. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible along this corridor.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook includes the following counties in Illinois and Missouri:

Illinois: Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion, Washington, Randolph, Adams, Brown, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Saint Clair, Monroe

Missouri: Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Pike, Boone, Audrain, Moniteau, Cole, Osage, Callaway, Montgomery, Lincoln, Gasconade, Warren, Saint Charles, Franklin, Saint Louis, Saint Louis City, Jefferson, Crawford, Washington, Saint Francois, Saint Genevieve, Iron, Madison, Reynolds

In the second posting by the National Weather Service, a Hydrologic Outlook urgently shared the possibility of heavy rainfall and flooding this holiday weekend and into Independence Day.

The National Weather Service posted the following this Thursday morning:

“An active weather pattern will unfold this weekend with numerous waves of showers and thunderstorms expected over a prolonged period from Saturday into Monday morning. The latest data suggests a wide band of heavy rainfall will be focused along and north of Interstate 70, encompassing the northern two-thirds of Missouri and much of southwest and west central Illinois. This includes the St. Louis Metro area, Columbia and Jefferson City, Hannibal and Quincy, Salem and Vandalia. Early estimates that are widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible with locally higher amounts.”

Due to the high rainfall totals, flash flooding of creeks and streams, as well as other low-lying and urban areas and smaller rivers, are possible.

The National Weather Service warns that people throwing parties this holiday weekend near creeks, streams and rivers should keep updated with the latest information on their website.

