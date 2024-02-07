ALTON - Hayner Public Library District has a full slate of activities and programs coming up.

“We have something for kids, teens, adults. Almost every day, something is going on,” said Mary Cordes, the library’s executive director.

The library will be hosting internet safety classes for adults who want more information about how to stay safe online. These classes will talk about the dangers of clicking on unverified links, recognizing phishing scams, and protecting sensitive information.

“We could have one [internet safety class] every day of the week and they would be full. There’s a real need out there for it,” Cordes explained. “It’s a genuine fear, and honestly, it’s a legitimate fear because so many things can happen to you, especially financially, that you don’t understand. And it’s not even older people. I’ve done it myself…It can happen to anyone.”

While the current class scheduled for Feb. 29 is full, you can follow Hayner’s calendar or subscribe to their newsletter for more information about upcoming classes.

Hayner also offers a few book clubs for the bookworms out there who want to connect. The “From Story to Film” group is a two-part program that encourages people to read a book with a famous movie adaptation. The group discusses the book and then watches the movie. They are currently reading “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The library will host the book discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Alton Square Mall location. They will screen the movie at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

“Spoiler alert: The book is always better,” Cordes joked.

The Taps & Tomes book club meets every other month at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. The library encourages people to socialize, enjoy the food and drinks at The Old Bakery Beer Company, and talk about a book. The club is currently reading “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus and will meet on March 7, 2024.

Hayner also offers several programs for kids and teens, including a homeschool meet-up group for parents and children. This club meets at different times throughout the month, so Cordes encourages you to call the library at 618-462-0677 for more information.

“Local families that are doing homeschooling can come,” she said. “We provide a regular group space for them to gather and meet with all the homeschoolers because you’re homeschooling at home and you want that social interaction. So we offer a chance for the adults to discuss their needs with each other and socialize and make those connections as parents who are homeschooling, and then activities for the kids to learn and socialize as well.”

Hayner Public Library District has several other programs and activities for people of all ages. You can learn more at the official Hayner website at HaynerLibrary.org.

