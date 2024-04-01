ALTON - In a recent segment of Our Daily Show!, the Hayner Public Library District breaks down how to get a library card and the ways you can use your card to access resources across Illinois.

Mary Cordes, the director of Hayner, explained that Hayner belongs to the Illinois Heartland Library System, the largest consortium of libraries in North America. This means that with a Hayner library card, you can access any of the 227 public libraries in Illinois. You can also check out or return materials at any of these libraries.

“We always joke, we all know Illinois has its problems, but we do libraries really, really well,” Cordes laughed. “You can actually use your public library card at any public library in the state. And then you can return things back and forth at each library…It’s just a continuous returning and delivery of materials. It’s really nice.”

You can also use your library card to access any of the free services that Hayner offers, from free movie streaming on Biblio+ to arts and crafts tutorials on Creativebug and more. You simply need to enter your library card number to access these services. For more information about Hayner’s online databases and digital resources, visit HaynerLibrary.org.

But while there are a lot of benefits to having a library card, Cordes said people are sometimes unsure whether they’re eligible for a card or where they can get a library card. There are a few easy ways you can check to see if you’re eligible for a Hayner library card.

“That’s the number one question we get. People aren’t sure if they live in a library service area, or people aren’t sure of the way libraries work in the state,” Cordes noted. “If you look at your property tax bill — everyone’s got a property tax bill — if you have a library district or service area listed on there, you just go to that library and get your card and you can use it anywhere. But not everybody pays a tax into a library service area, and that’s where it gets confusing.”

If you don’t pay taxes to the library district or service area, check to see which school district you pay taxes to. For example, if you pay taxes to Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, you will utilize the Edwardsville Public Library. Most libraries charge a non-resident fee for people who live outside the library district. You can stop by your local library to find out more.

Cordes encourages anyone who is unsure to come by Hayner or call them at 618-462-0677. She pointed out that the library staff is there to help, and they’re happy to connect you with the library that is right for you. They are also eager to explain the services and resources they offer.

Cordes hopes to see more people in the library over the next month. Hayner is offering a “Food for Fido” amnesty program where you can return overdue library items and waive your fee by donating a pet food item, which Hayner plans to donate to 5As. They are also sponsoring an Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt that encourages people to explore the library and the Riverbend community. Both programs will run throughout the month of April.

You can visit HaynerLibrary.org for more information about the Hayner Public Library District and their programs. While Hayner has many digital resources that are changing as the technology evolves, Cordes noted that the spirit of the library has always been the same.

“One of the nice constants of the library is that it’s always been a place for the community to come no matter who you are in the community,” she added. “It’s kind of exciting to still be able to offer a meeting place for people and a place where people can just come and think and be and sit, and also to have these exciting digital things that you can access from home or your car or your phone or whatever.”

