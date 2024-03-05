ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District invites community members to get their library card so they can enjoy all of the library’s services.

From audiobooks to online databases to the growing Library of Things, Hayner has a wide variety of materials and services. Executive Director Mary Cordes said it’s easier than ever to get your library card and take advantage of everything Hayner has to offer.

“Just stop by the library and pick up a card. It takes literally five minutes,” Cordes said. “To get a Hayner library card, you have to live in Alton, Godfrey or Foster Township, because you pay taxes if you live in Alton, Godfrey or Foster Township to the Hayner Public Library District, so that entitles you to a library card. So to get a card, you can just come in. You can show your ID, as long as it has your current address on it, and that’s all you need.”

If your ID doesn’t have your current address, you can bring in a piece of mail or another document that shows you live within the library district. You can also register online at HaynerLibrary.org.

Even if you don’t qualify for a Hayner library card, you can still utilize their services through the Illinois Heartland Library System, which connects all of the public libraries in Illinois. The interlibrary loan program also allows Hayner to borrow books from libraries across the country. If Hayner doesn’t have what you need in their collection of over 185,000 books, they’ll make sure you get it through interlibrary loan.

“Illinois is great about public libraries. You can use your public library card at any public library in the entire state,” Cordes said. “We can get almost anything. So if there’s a manuscript or a script or a movie or a play that somebody wants, we can try to get that through interlibrary loan. It doesn’t have to just be in our area; we’ve gotten things from all the states. We had something from Alaska through interlibrary loan. So we can get it here.”

In addition to books and movies, a Hayner library card gives you access to multiple databases, online resources, ebooks, audiobooks and free TV and movie streaming through Biblio+. For a full list of library materials and services, visit the official Hayner Public Library District at HaynerLibrary.org.

Hayner also hosts several events and activities. The library’s quarterly newsletter will hit mailboxes sometime in the next few weeks, but you can check out Hayner’s calendar or subscribe to their weekly email newsletter for information about upcoming events. This includes an upcoming presentation by Ed Wheatley, a sports historian who will be discussing sports in St. Louis, as well as a performance by The Scott Laytham and Karl Holmes Duo. The library will also be giving out free eclipse glasses from now until the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, and they recently added braille board games to their Library of Things.

These are just a few of the events and services that Hayner offers, and all are accessible with a library card. Cordes invites community members to stop by the library or call them at 618-462-0677 for more information.

“There are so many things people don’t realize that we do just on a day-to-day basis,” Cordes added. “We’re really appreciative and we have staff who are really good at what they do and they are constantly keeping an eye out for new materials, new products, new things that would be helpful to our patrons.”

