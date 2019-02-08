ALTON – When BJC put out the call, employees answered in typically impressive fashion.

In commemoration of BJC’s 25th anniversary in 2018, BJC invited employees to nominate a charitable organization that had personal meaning to them to receive part of $25,000 set aside to support grassroots, local organizations with a shared mission of improving health, education, child/youth development, senior/disabled support or community-building.

The Hayner Public Library District in the Alton area was one of 13 organizations selected. The district offers lifelong learning opportunities, including health literacy programs for pre-school, children and youth. It was nominated by Tom Morrissey of BJC Shared Services

BJC employees responded with more than 100 nominations, which were subsequently evaluated by the St. Louis Community Foundation. The 13 selected organizations were chosen to receive donations ranging from $1,500 to $4,000. Selected charities span the St. Louis region, outstate Missouri and the Metro East, and support health, wellness, basic needs, youth and child development, education, and behavioral health. The other charitable organizations receiving donations are:

Burns Recovered

Christian Activity Center East St. Louis

CJ’s Journey

Every Child’s Hope

Gateway to Hope

Inn from the Storm

Jefferson County CASA

Maggie Welby Foundation

Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation

Shared Blessings Inc.

Voluntary Action Center

Whole Kids Outreach

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a nonprofit organization and one of the region’s largest employers, BJC works to be a good neighbor and community member, including support of charitable organizations that share a similar mission,” says Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO. “We hope these donations to some unsung heroes among charities can help support our collective missions in the communities we serve together.”

Due to the resounding employee response and the quantity and quality of nominated organizations, the charitable donation will become an annual community commitment by BJC.

“The ongoing need in our communities for humanitarian services is great and will only continue to grow,” adds Liekweg. “We are pleased to pledge continuing support in future years to special charitable organizations that make such an impact on the lives of those they serve and which hold an important place in the hearts of our team members.”

All selected organizations and the employees who nominated them will be recognized at a reception in March.

More like this: