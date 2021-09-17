GLEN CARBON – For the past six decades, generations of Madison County families have trusted Hawthorne Animal Hospital to take exceptional care of their pets.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Hawthorne will celebrate its 65th anniversary and the loyal patients who helped them achieve this incredible milestone with a public Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Doghouse, 24 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon.

Dr. Merrill Ottwein opened Hawthorne in 1956, treating both pets at his Edwardsville veterinary clinic and large animals on farm calls across the county. Over the next 65 years, Hawthorne grew into the largest 24-hour regional veterinary hospital in the Metro East. By remaining at the forefront of veterinary medicine, Hawthorne offers state-of-the-art care, including advanced surgeries, chemotherapy, and rehabilitation. The hospital expanded its lineup of services in 2016 by opening The Dog House grooming and training facility.

In addition, through its Angel Fund Foundation, Hawthorne is committed to improving the quality of life for animals across the region by providing free cradle-to-grave care for K9 officers from eight law enforcement departments and treating injured wildlife brought to the hospital by Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Ill.

“Over the past 65 years, our patients have become like family to everyone at Hawthorne,” said current owner Dr. Paul Myer. “To be by their side at every stage in their pet’s life is an honor every one of our veterinarians, vet techs and nurses takes to heart. Our Open House gives us the opportunity to thank those who continue to offer us the privilege of caring for their beloved pets.”

During Hawthorne’s 65th Anniversary Open House, guests can enjoy refreshments, view a display of clients’ favorite Hawthorne stories and photos, and reminisce with the past and current owners of Hawthorne, including Dr. Ottwein, Dr. Myer, Dr. Joe Helms, Dr. Art Lippoldt, and Jane McKinney, the wife of Dr. Phil McKinney who passed away in 2017. The Open House will be held outside to maximize social distancing, and guests are asked to wear masks for the event.

For more information, contact Hawthorne at 618.288.3971.

About Hawthorne Animal Hospital - Founded in 1956, Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon, Ill. has evolved into the largest regional veterinary hospital in the St. Louis Metro East. Today, Hawthorne is staffed by a team of renowned veterinarians with 124 years of combined experience in all areas of medical care and is equipped with cutting-edge technology to improve the health outcomes of the pets it treats. Hawthorne is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAAH), a designation only 12-17% of vet clinics in the U.S. currently hold. For more information, visit www.hawthorneanimals.com.

