GLEN CARBON – Both furry friends and their owners alike are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of Hawthorne Animal Hospital’s brand new dog park and grooming facility, appropriately called the Dog House.

Located right across the street from their Glen Carbon office at 5 Cougar Dr., the new building will not only house the hospital’s grooming areas, but will offer training, rehabilitation, nutritional counseling, doggy daycare, walk-in express hours and a do-it-yourself dog wash station.

As the grooming facility is already open to the public, the staff of Hawthorne Animal Hospital are excited for the April 16 soft opening and their grand opening celebrations on May 1.

The rehabilitation equipment that the facility has chosen to incorporate in its services are state-of-the-art and sure to make a difference in the health and wellness of our furry friends.

“It’s quite similar to the way it works on the human side,” Rehabilitation Technician Cassie York said. “From any kind of muscular or skeletal injury or trauma, including anything from car accident, surgery, to arthritis, we’re going to be able to help them recuperate and get them back to a better and easier life.”

Eventually, the facility hopes to add a vaccine clinic to ensure that their puppy pals are inoculated against diseases like rabies and more.

Among the number of services, the Dog House location will house a fenced-in dog park, with separate play for large dogs and small dogs. The park will be open to the entire community, making it perfect for any dog owner who wishes to have a great change of scenery for their pets.

The furry friends of the daycare will also have their own separate play area.

“This area is going to be great for dogs and owners alike,” Hawthorne Animal Hospital’s Kim Altenhofen said. “We’re going to have picnic tables so clients can watch their dogs romp around and play. We’ve even talked about doing a walkway around the perimeter and we’re going to have pools around in the summer.”

York’s dog, Sergeant, a four-year old sheppard and pit bull mix, absolutely loves roaming around the new dog park. He’s also has been graced with the opportunity to test out some of the facility’s new equipment, including the state-of-the-art water treadmill and a high-tech laser therapy device.

Several area vendors will be helping Hawthorne Animal Hospital celebrate their grand opening on May 1 and it is sure to be something to “bark about” to all of your friends.

