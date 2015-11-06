GLEN CARBON - Hawthorne Animal Hospital of Glen Carbon will be undergoing some excellent changes as it heads into the new year.

The full-service veterinary hospital has recently broken ground on its new grooming, rehabilitation and dog park facility in hopes to create more accommodations for its growing fuzzy and cuddly clientele.

"We’ve been bursting at the seams here at our Glen Carbon location,” Hawthorne Animal Hospital Marketing Director Jen Oates-Blair said.

Practice owners Drs. Paul Myer and Phillip McKinney jumped on the opportunity to purchase the property right across the street from its Glen Carbon facility.

“It was a perfect fit,” Oates-Blair said.

The facility itself will house the new grooming studio that the clients of the hospital has grown to love. Aside from getting their pups trimmed and primped, the dogs and their owners will be welcomed to their new fenced play areas where both can enjoy doggy yoga and a plethora of other activities. Patio areas as well as self-grooming areas will also be available. A large indoor area will be utilized for play as well as training when the weather gets unfavorable.

“We really look forward to all of the possibilities the new facility brings,” Oates-Blair said. “From adoption fairs with Metro East Humane Society and other community events, it will be a lot of fun.”

Dr. Myer and McKinney plans to move grooming department across the street to the new building before the end of 2015. However, the whole project will not celebrate its grand opening until early 2016. A name has not been chosen for the new facility.

For more information about the new facility being built across from Hawthorne Animal Hospital, please call the Glen Carbon office at 618-288-3971 or contact Jen Oates-Blair at marketing@glencarbonhawthorne.com.

