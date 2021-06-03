EDWARDSVILLE - Maddie Hawley, Mariah Jackson, Brynn Miracle and Kearsten Naney all scored in the second half, while Kaitlyn Naney made five saves in goal as Edwardsville defeated Quincy 4-0 in the regional semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A girls soccer playoffs Wednesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Tiger and Blue Devils played it close in the first half, with the two teams going into the interval goalless. Jackson scored after 44 minutes to break the stalemate, and Edwardsville never looked back after that.

Olivia Baca, Anna Erber, Kearsten Naney and Anna Singh all assisted on the goals for the Tigers, while Kaitlyn Naney made her five saves and Lainey Wiegers came in iin the 73rd minute and had one save in sharing the clean sheet.

The Tigers are now 10-3-0, and move on to the regional final Friday against Collinsville, who eliminated Belleville East 4-1, at Edwardsville, with the time to be announced. The winner of that match goes on to the Normal Community sectional against either O'Fallon or Granite City next Tuesday, June 8. The sectional final is set for Friday, June 11, with the winner going on to the Lockport Township supersectional on Monday, June 14 against the winner of the Bolingbrook sectional. The state finals are set for June 18-19 at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

