CARROLLTON - For 23 years Jeff Krumwiede was the head basketball coach of the Carrollton Hawks until officially early Wednesday morning. He released the following statement:

“After much thought over a period of many weeks, I have submitted my resignation as Head Basketball Coach at Carrollton.” I have a daughter that will be a junior next season, and I would like to attend all of her games. I also would like to see as many of my son Josh's games (Head Boys Coach at Dieterich) as possible. I want to thank all that helped bring me to Carrollton in 1994, particularly Mike Barry (superintendent) and Max Greer (principal). I had a wonderful 23-year stretch at CHS, and it's a direct reflection of the outstanding student-athletes and supportive parents that I've had the pleasure of working with.

"I will greatly miss the Basketball Coaching Fraternity and officials I have dealt with over the years, and want to thank them as well. Another big 'thanks' to the sportswriters and radio announcers, your work has been much appreciated. My assistant coaches have been simply the best, and I can't thank them enough for tagging along. Finally, to my players and cheerleaders, we will be 'Forever Family,' and I will cherish the memories you made for me and my immediate family.”

Krumwiede’s record at Carrollton was 473-206, including 10 regional championships, three sectional championships and one super-sectional. The 473 victories are the most in school history at Carrollton. In fact, he is the all-time winningiest coach at the vaunted Winchester Invitational Tournament with a solid 62-24 record and won it all six times, which ties for the most in tournament history.

The Hawks won 10 other regular season tournament championships, too. Carrollton’s record in the WIVC during his tenure is impressive. The Hawks won five outright conference titles with a record of 151-48, including a 98-34 record over their neighbors Calhoun (38-14), Greenfield-Northwestern (29-5), and North Greene (31-15). His best season was in 2012 when he guided the Hawks to the IHSA Class 1A State Championship game and finished as runners-up. Besides coaching at Carrollton, he was the head coach at Franklin High School for two seasons with a 35-18 record and a regional championship. Overall his coaching record in 25 years is 508-224.

Krumwiede will continue serving as the head baseball coach and teaching physical education at Carrollton Community High School.

