CARROLLTON 60, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 28: Harley Angel scored three times in the first half as Carrollton won the Western Illinois Valley Conference championship and its automatic IHSA playoff berth in their win over West Central at home.

Angel scored from 63 yards out in the second quarter after having scored twice in the first and Kyle Leonard caught a seven-yard pass from Grant Pohlman for another touchdown as the Hawks cruised to the win and WIVC title. Other second-half highlights were a 50-yard touchdown run by Gus Coonrod and another Pohlman to Leonard touchdown pass.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton also clinched an IHSA Class 1A playoff spot with the win.

The Hawks, 6-1, host Mendon-Unity on Saturday, October 16. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.