ROXANA - Jordan Hawkins recently completed his sophomore season and is an athlete with nothing but a bright high school future ahead.

Roxana’s Hawkins will take a fourth-place state discus finish in the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet into next spring and be vying for a state championship. He tossed the discus 164-2 on his last throw of the prelims to place fourth overall in the discus at state.

“My last throw in the discus was a good heave," he said after the event. "My main goal is to try to win state next year in the discus after finishing fourth this year.”

Hawkins, who is 6-3, 220 pounds, is also an exceptional football player. He is a running back/defensive end for the Shells. Hawkins rushed for 136 carries for 1,091 yards last season. His longest run was for 75 yards and he had 13 touchdown runs. The upcoming junior said his ultimate hope is to play football and participate in track and field at a major university.

He said the key to his success in the discus at state was “staying relaxed.”

“I was pretty nervous on my first throw at state, but then I relaxed and let one go on the last prelims throw,” he said. “I feel very honored to have placed at state. We have had a couple of us who placed at state the last couple years. I am proud of that.”

