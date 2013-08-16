Alton Main Street invites you to the last Summer Block Party of 2013, on Sat, August 17th from 4:00 until 10:00 p.m. The theme for the event is “Have a Nice Day”, featuring activities and music from the 1970’s. Family activities and entertainment will be offered and there will be a variety of food, beverages and merchandise available for purchase on the street.

The “Hot Brass” Band from Scott Air Force Base will perform Billboard hits from yesterday and today from 4:00-6:00, followed by the Alton Symphony Quartet from 6:15-6:45 who will play orchestral versions of your favorite songs from the 60’s & 70’s, including The Beatles and many more. Headlining the evening from 7:00-10:00 is Jake’s Leg, a St. Louis favorite who has been interpreting the music of the Grateful Dead for 35 years.

From 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., children will enjoy activities such as face painting, hula hoops, Kids Karaoke, a drum circle, carnival games, the Right Way Family Puppet Show, a planting project, street art and more!

The whole family will enjoy a photo opportunity with a live actor portraying Miles Davis at the site of the future bronze statue on 3rd Street. Win prizes for being the best dressed hippy at the “flower power costume contests” – to be held at 6:00 & 8:30.

Visitors will also find a full day of activities in the district leading up to each Block Party. From 8:00 a.m. until Noon the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market is in session a the corner of Piasa and 9th Street, and from Noon until 4:00 p.m. the “Odds & Ends Sidewalk Bazaars” will be held on Broadway’s Antique Row where downtown merchants will have tables of their wares on display beside vendors, artists and community yard sale tables.

For full details on these and other happenings in Downtown Alton, please visit the “Events” page of www.DowntownAlton.com

