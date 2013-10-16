Haunting of Hill House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cast members of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE are having "fun" playing tricks on each other during rehearsals of the Classic Thriller. Director, Kevin Frakes and Production Assistant, Jean Heil work behind the scenes for "Special Effects". The Theater is sponsoring a special performance on Halloween. Call 618-462-6562 for Tickets! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip