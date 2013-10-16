Haunting of Hill House
October 16, 2013 9:01 AM
Cast members of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE are having "fun" playing tricks on each other during rehearsals of the Classic Thriller. Director, Kevin Frakes and Production Assistant, Jean Heil work behind the scenes for "Special Effects". The Theater is sponsoring a special performance on Halloween. Call 618-462-6562 for Tickets!
