Pictured are: Audra Ray, Lief Anderson, Tanya Fox, Spencer Bacus, Melissa Schupbach, Mark Bacus and Pat Kulish.

Cast members of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE are having "fun" playing tricks on each other during rehearsals of the Classic Thriller. Director, Kevin Frakes and Production Assistant, Jean Heil work behind the scenes for "Special Effects". The Theater is sponsoring a special performance on Halloween. Call 618-462-6562 for Tickets!

