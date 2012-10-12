Grafton, IL; October 12, 2012 – Jason Martin, General Manager of Grafton Zipline announced that, beginning today, the Zipline will offer extended hours Friday and Saturday nights to allow the brave to experience “The Haunted Night Zips and Haunted Forest ATV Tours”. Extended hours allow for zipline tours starting at 8:00, 9:00 and 10:00pm.

This is not an activity for the weak of heart! Be ready for ghostly encounters around every corner – sometimes the middle of the zipline will be the safest place to be! Everyone’s been to a haunted house – how many of you have zipped over a haunted forest?

Take a zip it’s a trip, if you dare!

