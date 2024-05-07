ALTON/HIGHLAND - Haug Orthodontics has been creating unforgettable smiles for over 25 years, and they invite you to see what they have to offer.

Dr. Kimberly Haug has an experienced team that can provide personalized orthodontic care for children, teenagers and adults. They offer several different options for braces and serve as one of the only local providers of Zoom Whitening treatments. Haug Orthodontics is known throughout the Riverbend region for their positive staff and impressive treatment results.

“At Haug Orthodontics, we change your smile. You change the world,” Haug said.

The office provides clear ceramic, self-ligating and lingual braces. They also offer Invisalign, which is a popular option for adults who want to maintain their outward appearance while undergoing orthodontic treatment.

“With Invisalign, patients can more discreetly shape their smile with the benefit of Dr. Haug designing, monitoring and evaluating treatment,” the office explained.

Haug Orthodontics is also the only local provider of Zoom Whitening, a whitening treatment that brightens teeth up to eight shades whiter after one session. For more information about Zoom Whitening, visit the official webpage at UnforgettableSmiles.net.

Over the past 25 years, Haug Orthodontics has seen hundreds of patients walk through their doors. But one, Mikayla McGhee, has made a name for herself using her smile.

“Dr. Haug and her team were amazing throughout my treatment. My smile has been a source of confidence and a big reason why I became Miss Missouri U.S.A.,” McGhee said. “It’s helped me thrive in my career as a news reporter and also as Miss Missouri U.S.A. I took the stage with confidence knowing my smile was going to make me look like a million bucks.”

When Dr. Haug isn’t busy at the Alton or Highland offices, she can be found at St. Louis University, where she gives back to her profession by teaching future orthodontists. She is on the cutting edge of orthodontic treatments and technology, and she keeps up with her patients to make sure they get the results they want.

“I had an amazing experience with Dr. Haug and her team,” McGhee added. “I came here when I was 10 years old to get my braces on. Now, I’m 28 years old, braces off, and I get so many compliments on my smile. I’ve never felt better and more confident because of my smile.”

For more information about Haug Orthodontics, including how to schedule your complimentary consultation, call 618-463-7002 or visit their official website at UnforgettableSmiles.net.

