ALTON - The defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Marquette Catholic Explorers return the bulk of their roster, including a significant number of skilled players with the likes of Aaron Boulch, Chris Hartrich, and Trenton Dietiker. They also welcomed the talented midfielder, Stephen Hasse.

Hasse has been an instant impact for the Explorers in midfield providing three assists in four games. However, his breakout came on Thursday against Father McGivney scoring two goals and adding an assist in helping Marquette win 5-0. Two days later he lent an assist for one of the Explorers two goals in a shutout of Althoff Catholic this past Saturday.

“I’m always an assist first type guy,” Hasse said. “I’m always looking for my wingers and forwards, especially Chris [Hartrich] giving him a lot of chances. It’s working out great so far. We’ve beaten some good teams.”

Although Hasse has always attended Marquette, this will be his first and only season playing for the Explorers soccer team after previously playing for the Scott Gallagher and St. Louis F.C. youth teams.

“There were multiple reasons to it, but it’s good coming out as a senior here, and we’re looking to go back to state again. We have a really good squad, and we’re only losing a couple of starters from last year, so we have a good shot at it.”

With the inclusion of Hasse and the return of several starters, the Explorers are arguably a better team than last season and have strong aspirations to win back-to-back championships even though they’re in 2A this year. That doesn’t phase Hasse in the slightest, all the while he’s looking to improve his game and be a leader on and off the field.

“I’m looking to give guys chances in front of goals, defend, and just be an overall team player,” Hasse said. “Most importantly [being] a leader and get the confidence up. Overall as a team, we’re looking to going to back state and getting another big trophy.”

