Harvest Fest expected to draw large crowds with entertainment, food, kids activities
JERSEYVILLE - The annual Saint Francis/Holy Ghost Harvest Fest on State Street and the St. Francis School grounds will provide a solid entertainment outlet for the region over the weekend, with several top performers on tap.
The event will also offer a fish fry, an abundance of kids games, bingo and auctions.
Brad Tonsor, a chair for the event, said proceeds go strictly to the school to help provide opportunities in education and help offset operation expenses.
The festivities kickoff with a fish fry at 5 tonight. Opry Outlaw will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be 14 tents set up for those attending, in case of rain.
Jon Evans will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Back In The Saddle will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and a live auction will also take place.
Sunday, The Jersey Community High School Show Choir will play from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Centennial Road performs from 2 to 5 p.m. and Robby from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will also be a bounce house and a petting zoo for children.
