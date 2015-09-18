JERSEYVILLE - The annual Saint Francis/Holy Ghost Harvest Fest on State Street and the St. Francis School grounds will provide a solid entertainment outlet for the region over the weekend, with several top performers on tap.

The event will also offer a fish fry, an abundance of kids games, bingo and auctions.

Brad Tonsor, a chair for the event, said proceeds go strictly to the school to help provide opportunities in education and help offset operation expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

The festivities kickoff with a fish fry at 5 tonight. Opry Outlaw will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be 14 tents set up for those attending, in case of rain.

Jon Evans will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Back In The Saddle will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and a live auction will also take place.

Sunday, The Jersey Community High School Show Choir will play from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Centennial Road performs from 2 to 5 p.m. and Robby from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will also be a bounce house and a petting zoo for children.

More like this: