Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45, COLUMBIA 41: Chris Hartrich had a game-high 19 points while Nick Hemann added 15 as the Explorers nipped Columbia to win the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tourney title.

Jon Peterson led the Eagles with 11 points, while Sam Horner added 10.

Marquette goes to 15-1 while Columbia slips to 10-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

THIRD PLACE GAME

FREEBURG 57, TRIAD 47: Luke Cox had 20 points and Michael Tentis seven as the Knights lost the third-place game to Freeburg.

Connor Decker led the Midgets with 20 points, while Luke Ervie added 17 and Griffin Range 14

Triad finishes the tournament with an overall record of 8-7, Freeburg is currently 9-5.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

CIVIC MEMORIAL 38, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 33: Bryce Zupan’s 20 points, along with seven each from Will Buhs and Alex Reams helped give the Eagles fifth place in the Freeburg-Columbia tournament.

Karson Huels led the Hawks with 16 points while John Sweeney added eight,

CM moves to 5-10 on the year, while Gibault is now 6-9.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Jan 27, 2024 - Friday, Jan. 26 Sports Round-Up: Tessa Crawford Jersey's New All-Time Scorer, Warriors Win

Jan 31, 2024 - Tuesday, Jan. 30 Sports Round-Up: Tillman Hits Career High In Tigers Win, Marquette Boys Top MELHS, Calhoun Also Wins

Dec 30, 2023 - Friday Boys Basketball Round-Up: Granite City, Roxana Win Consolation Titles, Calhoun Wins Carlinville Tourney

Dec 27, 2023 - Marquette Wins Double-Header, CM Drops First Game Of Columbia Tourney

Dec 29, 2023 - Thursday Boys Sports Roundup: Marquette, Alton, Granite City, CM, Boys Post Tournament Wins

 