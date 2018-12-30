Listen to the story

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45, COLUMBIA 41: Chris Hartrich had a game-high 19 points while Nick Hemann added 15 as the Explorers nipped Columbia to win the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tourney title.

Jon Peterson led the Eagles with 11 points, while Sam Horner added 10.

Marquette goes to 15-1 while Columbia slips to 10-5.

THIRD PLACE GAME

FREEBURG 57, TRIAD 47: Luke Cox had 20 points and Michael Tentis seven as the Knights lost the third-place game to Freeburg.

Connor Decker led the Midgets with 20 points, while Luke Ervie added 17 and Griffin Range 14

Triad finishes the tournament with an overall record of 8-7, Freeburg is currently 9-5.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

CIVIC MEMORIAL 38, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 33: Bryce Zupan’s 20 points, along with seven each from Will Buhs and Alex Reams helped give the Eagles fifth place in the Freeburg-Columbia tournament.

Karson Huels led the Hawks with 16 points while John Sweeney added eight,

CM moves to 5-10 on the year, while Gibault is now 6-9.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

