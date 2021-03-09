Get The Latest News!

HARTFORD - Hartford Fire Department, along with Hartford Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash Tuesday morning on Illinois Route 3 at Acorn Lane.

When firefighters and police officers arrived, they noticed a car had run off the roadway and ended up rolled over in the ditch. The victims were out of the vehicle and talking.

EMS treated the victims at the scene and they refused to be transported to the hospital.

Hartford Police Department is investigating the crash.

