GLEN CARBON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following a Sangamon County judges temporary injunction blocking the controversial election law rammed through by the Majority Party earlier this month:

"The residents of our state deserve free and fair elections, and today's ruling is a positive step towards ensuring that," said Senator Erica Harriss. "It is crucial that candidates in the current election cycle are not stripped of their constitutional rights, while voters are provided options at the ballot box. I hope today's announcement serves as a strong reminder of our commitment to upholding the state constitution, as pledged in our oath