There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser to benefit tornado storm victims in and around Harrisburg, Illinois, held on Saturday, June 9th, 2012, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at the Alton Applebee's, 319 Homer Adams Parkway.

Tickets are available at $4.00 each. Reserve a place by THIS Friday, June 1st, or you may miss out. A free will offering will also be taken. Sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Club. Call 618-374-6048 or 314-605-7950 to make reservations.



For anyone that cannot attend but wishes to donate to the relief efforts, you can send them to:



Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation

P. O. Box 5248

Godfrey, IL 62035



Checks may be made to the Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation in order to be considered tax deductible donations.



WHO: Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation



WHAT: Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Fundraiser for Southern Illinois Tornado Storm Victims (Feb 2012, Harrisburg IL area)



WHEN: Saturday, June 9, 2012 from 8:00 to 10:00 am --- reservations by June 1, 2012

WHERE: Applebee's Alton - 319 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton IL



WHY: Victims of the tornado and severe storms that hit the Harrisburg IL area in February 2012 are not getting FEMA help and are depending upon the goodness of other Americans to help out. Kiwanis is spearheading an effort to collect donations to help those victims rebuild their lives from the devastating storms. The Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation is the key to the effort, collecting the funds on behalf of the organization so those affected can have some relief that is not being made possible through the U.S. Government or the state of Illinois.



ADDITIONAL: Call for reservations by Friday to 618-374-6048 or 314-609-7950. For those who wish to donate but cannot attend the fundraiser, checks may be made out payable to Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation, and sent to P.O. Box 5248, Godfrey, IL, 62035 - checks made out to the Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis Foundation are eligible for a tax deduction.

