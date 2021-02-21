EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Harris led the way with 21 points, while Macy Silvey added 15 points and Elle Evans 13 as Edwardsville raced to a 28-7 first quarter lead in going on to defeat Alton 80-24 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game played Saturday afternoon at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers led at halftime 47-13 and at three quarter time 69-19 in going on to the win.

"We shot the ball really well today," said Tigers' head coach Caty Happe, "and passed the ball really well. They were very unselfish, and the passing led to some very good shots."

Besides Harris, Silvey and Evans, the Tigers got eight points from Emerson Weller, seven from Ariana Bennett, six from Katelynne Roberts, five from Kaitlyn Morningstar, three from Ella Cook and two from Molly Peel as Edwardsville was able to use every player on their bench to gain valuable experience for the younger players.

"It was good to get a lot of kids in, and get them varsity experience," Happe said.

Kahliyah Goree led the Redbirds with nine points, while Renee Raglin and Savannah McMurray both had four points. The Redbirds lost forward Germaiya Wallace to injury in the second, but Wallace did come back in the final quarter.

The Redbirds are now 1-4 and have a big week of games set, starting with home contests against Collinsville on Tuesday and East St. Louis on Thursday, then going on the road to plat at O'Fallon next Saturday afternoon. The Tigers go to 5-0 on the year, and also face a big week of games, playing Tuesday at Belleville West, Wednesday at East St. Louis in a makeup of a snowed-out game from last week, and then host O'Fallon on Thursday and Belleville East next Saturday afternoon. It'll be a very important stretch for Edwardsville as the season goes into the next phase.

"We're ready to move into the next part of our season," Happe said. "We've got a lot of games in a short time. Great effort from everyone, and a good overall team win."

