ALTON - Alyssa Lewis and Kiyoko Proctor led the way with 13 points each, while Laila Blakeny added 10 as Alton jumped out to a big lead at halftime in going on to a 69-45 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds started off very strongly, posting a 25-15 lead after the first quarter, then extending it to 50-21 at halftime before the Flyers came back in the third quarter to cut the lead to 55-33 before then outscored Alton 16-10 in the final quarter, but the Redbirds came away with the win.

Beside the top three scorers, Renee Raglin had eight points for Alton, while Kahliyah Goree and Jarius Powers had seven points each, Talia Norman hit for four points and Tayen Orr scored three points.

The Flyers were led by Shakara McCline and Ryale Mosley, who had 10 points each, with Mikayla Lee scoring seven points, Camya Pitts had six points, Derrica Branch and Alicia Cross had three points each and both Lamyjah and LaMazia Suggs each had two points apiece.

The Redbirds improve to 4-1, while East Side is now 2-3.

