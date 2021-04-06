EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - It may have been a shortened basketball season this winter in Illinois, but two players from both Edwardsville and Father McGivney Catholic received very big honors for the year.

The Tigers' Sydney Harris, a junior forward, and the Griffins' Anna McKee, a senior forward, were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's All-State teams for the recently completed season, with Harris named to the Class 4A team, and McKee to the Class 1A team.

In addition, Edwardsville junior forward Elle Evans was named special mention for the Class 4A team, while McGivney junior forward Charlize Luehmann was named a special mention for the Class 1A team.

Harris, who was a special mention as a sophomore last season, was named to the All-Southwestern Conference first team recently, averaging 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists-per-game as the Tigers went 16-1 and won the SWC postseason tournament over O'Fallon. Harris is ninth of the Edwardsville all-time scoring list with 1,218 points, with Emmonnie Henderson first on the list with 1,806 points.

McKee was a big factor in the Griffins' successful season, going 10-2 on the campaign. She averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals-per-game in becoming the first-ever McGivney player to be named first-team All-State. Former teammate Madison Webb was named to the third team in 2019-20. McKee is the leading scorer in program history with 1,381 points and also holds the school's career record with 233 three-point baskets. She's also second on the career list in steals, blocks, assists, free throws and games played.

Evans averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists-per-game for Edwardsville, and was also named first-team All-Conference and was second-team All-SWC last season.

Luehmann had averages of 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds-per-game, and hit her single game career high of 25 points in a game against Waterloo. She also hold the school's single-game free throw mark with 15.

In addition, O'Fallon's Shannon Dowell and Amelia Bell were named special mention to the Class 4A team, the only other Metro-East players so honored.

