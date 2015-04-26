Autumn Harris continues to lead the Edwardsville girls’ track team with her shining hurdle performances. She captured first place in the Alton Invitational on Thursday night in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.80.

Edwardsville’s 800-medley relay also placed first in the meet with a time of 1:54.46.

Junior Danielle Bohannon set a personal record by six seconds in the 800 with a time of 2:23.59. “It was huge for Bohannon to get that time in the 800,” Edwardsville coach Mikala Thompkins said.

The Tigers’ Lori Cashdollar was third after Bohannon in a time of 2:24.88. Pole valuter Daniella Romano cleared 8-6 again in the meet.

Edwardsville’s 4 x 800 team also placed second and posted a great performance, Thompkins said.

The Edwardsville coach said it was exciting to look at the leader board and see it being updated with times every single meet.

“These girls are starting to realize they are not at their true potential yet and are still working toward peaking at the right time each meet,” she said.

