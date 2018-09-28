EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys and girls cross country teams seem to be right on target with key meets ahead.

On Monday, the Edwardsville boys and girls recorded victories in the Haven Invitational at Principia.

“We did not run our top four boys or top three girls, but overall, we had some pretty solid showings,” Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said. “We had some boys and girls trying to earn some final spots for our last trip to Peoria this weekend before state. It is a quick turnaround for Saturday after a solid showing.”

Henry Gruben led the Edwardsville boys with a time of 16:57, good enough for second place. Edwardsville won the boys' team crown Monday with 22 points, followed by Civic Memorial (67), Jersey (79), Alton (95), Auburn (135), Dupo (141) and Marquette Catholic (178).

Elise Krone of Edwardsville was second (19:55) and the Tigers’ Emily England was third with a time of 20:22. Kiara Delgado placed fourth with a time of 20:49, Makenna Lueking was fifth (20:57); and Jillian Welsh was seventh (21:37).

Alexander Valdez was third in the race with a time of 17:09 and Todd Baxter, who has recovered from an injury, shined with a clocking of 17:11. Colten O’Brien was sixth (17:14) and The Tigers’ Dan Powell recorded a 17:23 for seventh.

After Saturday's meet at Peoria, Edwardsville competes in the Madison County Meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Triad. The Southwestern Conference Meet is Oct. 11 at Belleville West and SIUE will host the regional on Oct. 20.

