The Harman Family Band entertained a large crowd on Saturday at Hatheway Hall.

The Harman Family Band and guests entertained a capacity crowd on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike Harman and his family band have the show every year in late January and for years, the show has had a significant following. On Saturday, the parking lot at LCCC was lined with cars and the seats were filled inside Hatheway for a night of bluegrass entertainment.

Mike Harman and his boys pick away on Saturday night.

Cecil Tinnin and John Harman delight the crowd with their play on Saturday night.

 