Harman Family Band entertains capacity crowd at Hatheway
January 24, 2015 10:30 PM
The Harman Family Band and guests entertained a capacity crowd on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall.
Mike Harman and his family band have the show every year in late January and for years, the show has had a significant following. On Saturday, the parking lot at LCCC was lined with cars and the seats were filled inside Hatheway for a night of bluegrass entertainment.