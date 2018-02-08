JERSEYVILLE - The Harlem Wizards are coming to Jersey Community High School at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening promises to be a fun filled event that is great for kids and adults and will guarantee to put a smile on your face, Jersey head boys basketball coach Stote Reeder said. This event is hosted by the Jersey Community High School boys basketball team. They have brought The Wizards into town to help raise money for the basketball program.

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. It is two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together. When you’re in the stands, you’re more than a spectator; you’ re part of the show with loads of audience participation.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction. The experience can only be summed up in two words: "Awe-Inspiring!"

The idea for the Wizards started in 1959, when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached Howie to organize a tour for Goose's "Harlem Stars." The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Howie's eyes to the enormous potential of "show" basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.

Under Howie's leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America's best basketball talent. As the team's reputation spread, professional athletes from across the sports spectrum took notice and joined the Wizards' roadshow:

Connie Hawkins, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time.

Nate "Tiny" Archibald, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame.

Elvin Hayes, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time.

Hawthorne Wingo, a New York Knicks fan favorite.

Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion.

Nancy Lieberman, a WNBA star and Hall of Fame member.

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, World Series MVP Donn Clendennon, and Harlem Globetrotter superstar Marques Haynes also played for the Wizards.

Tojo Henderson a Wizards great holds the world record for career span in professional basketball. He started in 1965 and retired 50 years later in 2015. He still serves in a promotional capacity with the Wizards.

Howie was a champion of racial equality and viewed the Wizards as a vehicle to provide economic opportunity to African Americans. He even was the first to break the color barrier with a football team playing in North Carolina.

Tickets purchased before the event are $10 for adults $7 for Students over the age of 3. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Any of the Jersey Unit 100 school offices, St. Francis and Holy Ghost school offices, or any boys basketball coach or player. Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at JCHS at 6:00 p.m. for $13 for adults and $10 students and online at www.Harlemwizards.com.

Coach Reeder closed with some encouraging words for the night with the Wizards: “Don’t miss this awe-inspiring event!”

