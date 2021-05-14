EDWARDSVILLE - Gannon Burns struck out four batters in six innings of work on the mound, while Cade Hardy, Riley Iffrig and Adam Powell each had two RBIs as Edwardsville defeated Alton in a Southwestern Conference baseball game 9-0 Thursday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, and broke open the game in the third, scoring six times in going on to the win, as Edwardsville pitching held the Redbirds to three hits. Alton also committed four errors in the game.

Powell led the way for Edwardsville with two hits and two RBIs, while Iffrig and Hardy both had a hit and drove in two runs each, Grant Huebner had a hit and Evan Funkhouser also drove in a run.

Zack Baze, Lawson Bruce and Owen Macias had the three hits from Alton, while James Vambeketes struck out three while on the mound, with Caden Laslie and Macias both fanning two.

Burns only allowed two hits in his six innings of work for Edwardsville, striking out four, while Huebner pitched the seventh, allowing one hit while fanning one.

The Tigers are now 21-3, and play at Civic Memorial Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Redbirds go to 9-8 and host Edwardsville Saturday morning in a 10 a.m. start, then play two games against Collinsville, at home on May 18 and are at the Kahoks May 20, both games starting at 4:30 p.m. After playing at Alton Saturday, the Tigers are at Belleville West May 18 and host the Maroons May 20.

