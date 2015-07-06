It would be difficult to find anyone who worked harder than Wes Schoenthal in his four years of running cross country and track at Edwardsville High School.

Schoenthal recently graduated and is training this summer preparing for entry into St. Louis University in the fall on an athletic scholarship. The hard work paid off in the scholarship to a university he thought was perfect for his academic future.

The future for Schoenthal seems unlimited. He is not only a strong 800 and 1,600 meters runner, but can run the upper distances, too. He should be a dream student-athlete for nearby St. Louis University.

In addition to being an EHS track star and standout athlete, he was also was ranked second academically in his class.

EHS head track coach Chad Lakatos could not say enough positive things about Schoenthal.

“Wes set a school record in the IHSA state track meet,” Lakatos said. “We made a decision the week of the state meet that he would focus on the 800. I talked to him about it and that is what he wanted to do and I listened to him.”

“I thought it would be best for him to not worry about both the 800 and 1,600, but focus on the 800 at state,” Lakatos said.

For Schoenthal concentrating on the 800 was worth it in the end, because he picked up eight points toward EHS’ 55 overall to capture the team Class 3A state track and field title. Schoenthal was second overall at state in the 800 with a time of 1:51.91, just behind Ty Moss of Neuqua Valley with a time of 1:51.80.

“It was definitely my fastest time in the 800 this year,” he said. “I couldn’t have envisioned a better finish than what we did this year. Winning a state championship had never been done before by the Edwardsville Tigers boys track and field team.”

George Patrylak, head Edwardsville boys and girls cross country coach, said Schoenthal has "really blossomed" as as a runner.

"During his freshman year in cross country, he didn't do his first race until the county meet and he we threw him into the varsity race and he never looked back," the coach said. "He maintaned his varsity position from that point.

"I am amazed at his progress over the years. He ran a 14:52 and finished 26th in the state last year in cross country, missing all-state by one place. He also made amazing progress in track, making the finals in the 800 his junior year and not placing, then a switch went off. He became a beast in his training, taking his time from 15:30 to 14:52 in cross country from his junior to senior year. He also broke the school record with a time of 1:51 in the 800 as a senior. It is amazing what he did last calendar year and in his four years in cross country and track."

Schoenthal said all the blood, sweat and tears was worth it to finish with a school record time and capture the team state title.

The recent graduate was extremely excited about attending St. Louis University and said he plans to focus on biology as a major.

“Wes is a great kid,” Lakatos said. “He is so deserving of the scholarship to attend St. Louis University in the fall.”

