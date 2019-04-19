JERSEY 3, WATERLOO 2 (8 INNINGS): Waterloo tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh, but Jersey pushed across the winning run in the eighth to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win in extra innings.

Ethan Snider had three hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Ronnie Guilander, Kyle Kahl, Jeremy Vanost and Zeke Waltz had the other hits on the day. Snider had Jersey’s other RBI.

Vanost struck out three Bulldog batters, while Guilander fanned two.

Jersey improves to 10-7, while Waterloo is now 9-5.

Jersey head coach Darren Perdun said his pitching was great today against Waterloo. The coach was ecstatic about his hard-working team’s play in the game and said he didn’t feel they could have executed any better than they did against Waterloo.

Waterloo head baseball coach Mark Vogel said his team didn’t execute and Jersey deserved to win and the starting pitcher did an excellent job.

“Our guys have to gut it out work harder and get better,” the coach said.

