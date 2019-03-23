EDWARDSVILLE – Alton track senior sprinter Deonte McGoy definitely knows the value of hard work and practice is becoming one of the key runners for the Redbirds as they enter the 2019 season.

McGoy was a part of the Redbirds’ 4x100-meter relay team that unfortunately didn’t finish the race with a handoff mishap at Southwestern Illinois Relays meet Friday afternoon at Edwardsville’s Winston Brown Track and Field Center, but he still felt he had a good overall performance.

“I did very well,” McGoy said. “We came out strong, like I said. I got us a big lead, then Jaden (Singleton) got us a bigger lead in the 4 x 100 relay. We just have to keep working hard on work on our mistakes."

And the work is always the key, with good results always coming.

“That’s all we’ve got to do, is work,” McGoy said.

McGoy’s running style came about through working in his practice sessions, which began during his junior year.

“I started, like, my junior year last year,” McGoy said. “And I came out, like, slow, But my coaches were just telling me to keep working, so, and like when I kept working, I just kept getting faster, and faster, and faster. I feel like this year, I’m going to open eyes for sure.”

Of course, the ultimate goal is to qualify for the IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston in May. And McGoy has that in mind, along with some other goals.

“Just make it to state, and break records,” McGoy said. “I’m trying to break school records for the 100, the four-by-one, and four-by-two and open two. So hopefully, I can do that this year. And definitely just working.”

And as for the Redbirds, McGoy wants to be the catalyst that helps Alton go on to the state meet.

“I just want to carry my team to state,” McGoy said. “And hopefully, we can make it to state this year.”

