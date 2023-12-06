HARDIN - A Hardin man faces multiple charges - stalking, violation of an order of protection, and criminal damage to property after a report from Nov. 19, 2023.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of stalking and criminal damage to property and after an investigation, Donald G. Dawson, age 55, of Hardin, was arrested and charged.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dawson was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and is currently being held without bond. Dawson was on mandatory supervised release (parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections, regarding a 2021 Calhoun County conviction for the offenses of intimidation and threatening a Public Official.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has since ordered a Parole Violation Warrant and Dawson is to return to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: