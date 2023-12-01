HARDIN - A Hardin man faces charges of stalking, violation of an Order of Protection and Criminal Damage to Property.

Charged in the case is Donald G. Dawson, 55, of Hardin.

On November 19, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of Stalking and Criminal Damage to Property. The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Dawson was arrested without incident and was booked into the Greene County Jail and is currently being held without Bond.

Dawson was currently on Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections, in relation to a 2021 Calhoun County conviction for the offenses of: Intimidation and Threatening a Public Official.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has since ordered a Parole Violation Warrant and Dawson is to return to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

